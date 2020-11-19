UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foden Repays Southgate's Faith With England Double

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Foden repays Southgate's faith with England double

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Phil Foden thanked Gareth Southgate for keeping faith in him after the England midfielder made amends for "one of the hardest moments of his life" by scoring his first international goals in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Iceland.

Foden was sent home by Southgate in disgrace along with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood after the pair breached coronavirus protocols by inviting local women into the team hotel during England's trip to Iceland in September.

The 20-year-old was making his first England start since then and he seized his chance to get back in Southgate's good books.

With England leading 2-0 in the Nations League dead rubber, the Manchester City playmaker produced a cool finish in the 80th minute and then netted again with a long-range strike five minutes later.

"It was one of the hardest moments of my life. That's the time you need the trust of your managers and Gareth had a lot of respect for me, to trust me to play tonight," Foden said.

"I am just happy to repay him with the goals and play well.

I was just determined to get back and do the best I can. I was a bit nervous at the start but I got used to it." England midfielder Declan Rice also scored his first international goal in the Wembley rout and it was made all the sweeter coming alongside a goal for boyhood friend Mason Mount.

West Ham's Rice and Chelsea's Mount fulfilled a life-long dream as they played together in England's midfield.

"We have been best mates since we were eight years old. We have seen each others' journeys and seen each other grow," Rice said.

"Before the game when we knew we were playing in midfield together, that was a special moment, and then to score in the same game was incredible.

"I know my family and his family will be bursting with pride at home."Mount added: "Our families would have been here together definitely. They were here when I made my debut.

"We are making special memories together. It's great. For me to be on the pitch for his first goal means a lot."

Related Topics

Dead Hotel Same Iceland Manchester United September Women Family All Best Chelsea Manchester City Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

9 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.