Fog, chilly weather grip twin cities, drop mercury further down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The last week of December usually known for a spell of winter rain, has been witnessing extreme dry and cold weather conditions this time around with fog and chilled wind overwhelming the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi particularly at night and early morning.

Strong icy wind continue invading the twin cities on Saturday and then fog dropping down rapidly at night further add to the woes of masses already in discomfort due to low gas pressure.

Most of the people have confined themselves to homes, despite the fact that there are winter vacations now a days, in a bid to last this spell of frenzy weather and keep the children safe from infectious diseases.

Moreover, driving at night and early morning has also become a dicey task for commuters and motorists with traffic police already advising to avoid unnecessary travel during fog. "It is too cold out there as the sun is only managing to show its face not before afternoon.

Gas pressure has further dipped and now only warm clothes are being used to prevent children from cold," said Humna Bakir, a house wife. "I am not allowing children to go out for playing rather keeping them busy in indoor activities in order to avoid them falling prey to these cold weather conditions," she added.

The strange thing happened this season has been that fog has gripped the Pothohar region, in contrast to the trend of nearly-blinding fog affecting the plain areas of Punjab and KP only. "Normally the phenomenon of fog continues in the plains of Punjab and KP for almost the whole of January, but fog in Pothohar region is something unusual," said a Met department official.

Flight schedules of airlines were also affected due to foggy conditions at almost all the airports of Punjab and Islamabad. The chances of accidents also increase as the motorists have to adopt extra precautionary measures to drive safely in foggy conditions. "Drivers should use fog lights besides traveling at a minimum speed to avoid accidents in these conditions," said Saeed Ahmad, an official of traffic police. Meanwhile, the motorway police have also advised people to avoid unnecessary traveling on the motorways and highways particularly at night as dense fog drops down the visibility level to 20-30 meter only.

The current inclement weather has also posed some health implications as the doctors have warned that if proper precautions are not taken, there are chances of contracting flu, fever, cough or sore throat. "People should wear more and more warm dresses and cover themselves properly in these conditions," said Dr. Qurat Fatima, a medical officer at a government hospital. She suggested that boiled egg with milk could be an excellent food supplement in winter season.

The weather experts believe that change in climate patterns was behind the foggy conditions in Pothohar region. Meanwhile, the met department has forecasted that the current wave of dry, cold and foggy weather will persist for the next 24 hours.