UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fog Forces Cancellation Of Women's World Super-G At Cortina

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Fog forces cancellation of women's world super-G at Cortina

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :In-form Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami's tilt at a first world gold medal will have to wait as fog caused the cancellation of the women's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Tuesday.

The race was scheduled to take place on the Olympia delle Tofana course at 1200 GMT, but the start was delayed by fog at the top.

Organisers then lowered the start by four gates and gave a cut-off time of 1330 GMT for the race to start.

"Due to fog the women's super-G at @cortina2021 has been cancelled," the international ski federation (FIS) anounced.

"A potential replacement date and time will be communicated in due time." Gut-Behrami has won five world championship medals, including a silver (2013) and bronze medal (2017) in the super-G.

The Swiss racer who shot to fame as a teenager with a double-medal showing at the 2009 worlds in Val d'Isere, France, has been in excellent form this season, winning the last four super-G races on the World Cup circuit.

Gut-Behrami would have been up against American Mikaela Shiffrin, the reigning world champion, who was bidding to add to her world haul of seven medals, including five gold, despite not having raced the discipline in 12 months.

Also in the field was Czech skier Ester Ledecka, who made history in Pyeongchang in 2018 when she stormed to Olympic super-G gold in what was one of the biggest upsets in Games history, albeit by a hundredth of a second ahead of now-retired Austrian Anna Veith.

Ledecka is unique in that she flips between alpine skiing and snowboarding. In South Korea, she went on to win a second Olympic gold in parallel giant slalom on her snowboard -- the first time an athlete has won medals on skis and a snowboard.

Having nailed two sixth-placed finishes in Garmisch on the back of a World Cup super-G victory in Val d'Isere in December, Ledecka remains a racer wholly capable of again producing the goods on the world stage.

The February 8-21 world championship will now open with the men's alpine combined on Wednesday, after the initial opening event, the women's combined on Monday, was postponed to February 15 because of heavy overnight snowfall.

The men's super-G, also initially scheduled for Tuesday, had already been rescheduled for Thursday.

Related Topics

World France Alpine Olympia South Korea February December Women 2017 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Top Race

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

36 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

51 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

51 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.