Foggia wins Emilia-Romagna Moto3 to extend title race

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Dennis Foggia raced from way back in the grid to win the Moto3 race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday and extend the title race.

Italian Honda rider Foggia started from 14th position at Misano but surged to his fifth win of the season to cut to 21 points the gap between him and championship leader Pedro Acosta, who finished third behind KTM teammate Jaume Masia.

Rookie Acosta, who is just 17, will have another chance to win the title at the Algarve Grand Prix next month, the penultimate race of the season.

Standings from Emilia-Romagna Moto3: 1. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 39 min 33.190 sec, 2. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) at 0.292sec, 3. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 4.686, 4. Darryn Binder (RSA/Honda) 4.797, 5. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) 4.853 Moto3 championship standings:1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 234 pts, 2. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 213, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 168, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 155, 5. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 147