Foggia Wins Maiden MotoGP In Czech Republic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Foggia wins maiden MotoGP in Czech Republic

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Italy's Dennis Foggia of Honda won his first motorcycle Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday while second placed Albert Arenas extended his world championship lead.

The 19-year-old Foggia, a product of Valentino Rossi's VR46 academy, while Arenas of KTM is still limping heavily after his fall two weeks ago.

A second Honda rider, the Japanese Ai Ogura, came third for his second podium of the season.

The motorcycling caravan heads to Austria for two events at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on August 16 and 23.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

