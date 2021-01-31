UrduPoint.com
Folk Music Loosing Popularity In Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The folk music was gradually loosing popularity among youth due to increasing popularity of modern music in new generation.

Folk songs were declining day by day as the young generation has no interest in traditional music, said Arif Lohar's student and folk artist Basheer Khan.

The folk music was dying down as senseless with empty lyrics and music, rather the rock and pop music was shrinking space for the former to inherit the heritage of folklore and ancient culture.

There was a time when folk music enjoyed the crowd of its fans and followers who loved and enjoyed the music as a food for their souls that helped them provoke spiritual sentiments to discover the mysteries of human existence and its link with the universe.

He said there should be separate academies for traditional music in the country to keep it alive and flourish.

He said that for the progress of the country, it was necessary to keep its culture and musical heritage alive so that the government could take steps for separate academies of folk music, adding that folk songs have defined cultures throughout the history and continue to do so.

Another music artist Sabeen Tahir said that culture was identity of any nation and they should play role to preserve their culture and heritage alive.

He said that it was necessary to encourage and inspire young generations with traditional music.

Another folk music artist Zainullah Umar Zai said that he was practicing folk music for 40 years but young generation was away from it. He said that the government and social media should cooperate for revival of folk music in the country.

