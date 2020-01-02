UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Folk Puppets Keeping Heritage Of Egyptian Satire Alive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:10 AM

Folk puppets keeping heritage of Egyptian satire alive

Cairo, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :In an era of on-screen entertainment,a simple glove puppet named Aragoz still lures Egyptian audiences with comic sketches showing how wits and skill can defeat the thuggish and corrupt.

Recounting stories with a thought-provoking moral in their tale, puppeteers evoke peels of laughter from spectators, mainly children, as they enact Aragoz's exploits, some of which date back centuries to Ottoman times.

"I fell in love with Aragoz as I grew up. Everyone loves it actually," said Sabry Metawly, one of a diminishing band of veteran puppeteers still putting on performances of Egypt's most adored folk figure.

"It has clicked with the people because it represents them. It succeeds where they cannot by challenging and winning against rivals." The squeaky-voiced puppet, with a wooden head, red conical hat, thin painted moustache and a bright red cloth cloak, was recognised by UNESCO in 2018 as part of the planet's intangible cultural heritage.

"Aragoz humorously criticises the actions of the powerful and resists the corrupt during the plays," said Nabil Bahgat, founder of the Wamda troupe, of which Metawly is also a member.

"But it does not target specific figures of current politics or leaders." Outspoken, mocking, stubborn and often vulgar, the Aragoz character has long been viewed as a reflection of popular Egyptian society.

The troupe -- which comprises only six members -- has been drawing weekly audiences for more than a decade at the Ottoman-era Beit al-Sehimi building in Cairo.

But it has not faced any censorship despite the ongoing crackdown on freedom of expression since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014.

"Performers usually deal within the allowed limits of freedom," Bahgat stressed.

Related Topics

Egypt Cairo 2018 Moral From Love

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

6 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

6 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

9 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

8 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

9 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.