Folk Singer Allah Ditta To Be Laid To Rest On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Folk singer Allah Ditta to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Chiniot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The acclaimed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala died from heart attack here in Chiniot late last night at the age of 64.

Allah Ditta, son of Mian Santa Khan, was born in 1957 in village Lonay wala, near Chiniot town of Punjab and rose to fame as a prolific Seraiki and Punjabi folk singer.

His father wanted him to become a doctor and serve locals of his village.

However, he started singing early in his life while participating in 'Bazm-e-Adeeb' program of a local public school and won laurels at various forums.

Allah Ditta was a student of Ustaad Afzal and Ustad Hafeez Khan of Talwandi family. They later sent him to Okara to learn classical music from Mian Issa Khan and his son Mian Talib Hussain, Allah Ditta's first album consist of famous hits like 'Shaaman Pei Gaiaan', 'Ticketaan Do Lei Lei' and 'Main Cham Cham Nachdi Phiraan'.

He was awarded President of Pakistan's 'Pride of Performance award.

The late siger left behind three sons-- Zaheer Abbas, Waseem Abbas and Nadeem Abbas and two daughters.

His eldest son Zaheer Abbas is programme producer at Radio Pakistan and anchor of various tv programmes. Waseem Abbas is a business man in London, while his youngest son Nadeem Abbas is a successful folk singer whose first song 'Bismillah Karaan' brought him fame overnight, at par with his father.

Allah Ditta's funeral prayer would be held on Wednesday,June 30 at Government Islamia College Chiniot around 6.00 pm.

