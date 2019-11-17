Folk singer from Cholistan Krishan Lal Bheel enthralls visitors at 'Lok Mela'

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned folk singer from Cholistan Krishan Lal Bheel enthralled visitors of folk festival 'Lok Mela' here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

His troupe was taking part in 10-day annual folk festival of Lok Virsa here at Garden Avenue Shakarparian. The troupe is accompanied by Satrara Lal, Kaliya Ram, Bikam Das, Mano Gee, Gumna Gee, Javid, Manzoor Gee and Ustad Sattar Jogi who plays the flute. He said his family was amongst the first to have played it in Tharparkar.

Krishan Lal Bheel sang in his local language Marvai and brought out the true ethos of his land. He was dressed up in his traditional costume (in golden waistcoat) and created an aura through the various aspects of his performance.

His local language is Marwari, but he is also fluent in Hindi, Sindhi, Punjabi, urdu Saraiki, Registani and Rajasthani.

He can sing in all these languages but when he sings in Marvai it brings out the true ethos of the land. He plays the ektara as he performs.

He had learnt the art from his father and older brother.

Talking to APP, he said he wanted to pass it on to the future generations. "My wife also performs in the troupe although women from our tribe are not generally allowed to do so," he said. He said that he had started singing from 1970. "I am singing from last 30 years. "I also performed in Norway, Germnay, Dubai and Turkmanistan".

He appealed the government to restore monthly financial assistance, as he spent whole life promoting art and culture of Pakistan.

He said that he also performed at Rafi Peer Folk Puppet Festival and got big applause from the audience.