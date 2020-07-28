'Folk Studio' to be inaugurated soon: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Sah said that construction work of "Folk Studio" was in final stages and its inauguration would be held soon.

According to statement released by Sindh Culture Department, the studio was being established in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

"Folk Studio" would help to promote folk music of province, the minister said during his visit to the studio, which was under-construction.

The studio would have latest music instruments to record the music and preserve it for future generations, he said.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Culture Department Sindh would continuously work together to promote the arts in province.