UrduPoint.com

Followers Of Top Mali Imam Spurn Forum Towards Restoring Civilian Rule

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Followers of top Mali imam spurn forum towards restoring civilian rule

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Supporters of an influential Malian imam on Friday said they would skip a nationwide debate on reform that the army-dominated government views as a precondition for returning to civilian rule.

A three-day "national forum of rebuilding" is due to kick off on December 27 in the conflict-torn Sahel state.

Mali's interim government announced the forum amid international pressure to swiftly restore civilian rule after the army seized power in August 2020, and then deposed another civilian-led government in May.

It said that it would set a date for elections only after holding the forum.

But supporters of Mahmoud Dicko, a highly influential Malian imam, on Friday backed out of attending the forum, protesting the government's perceived exclusiveness.

It has become "increasingly clannish, relegating some well-known actors to the backburner," Dicko's CMAS movement of followers stated.

Dicko, a Saudi-trained imam, was viewed as the figurehead of the wave of protests in 2020 against president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which culminated in his ouster in a military coup.

The announcement from his supporters follows a similar complaint on Friday from former Malian separatists, who stated that the government was excluding important actors from the planned talks.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States set February 2022 as a deadline for Mali to stage elections.

However, the government in Bamako recently told the bloc that it would miss that deadline, citing rampant insecurity in the nation of 19 million people.

Related Topics

Army Mali Bamako February May August December 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

11 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

11 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.