Followers of top Mali imam spurn forum towards restoring civilian rule

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Supporters of an influential Malian imam on Friday said they would skip a nationwide debate on reform that the army-dominated government views as a precondition for returning to civilian rule.

A three-day "national forum of rebuilding" is due to kick off on December 27 in the conflict-torn Sahel state.

Mali's interim government announced the forum amid international pressure to swiftly restore civilian rule after the army seized power in August 2020, and then deposed another civilian-led government in May.

It said that it would set a date for elections only after holding the forum.

But supporters of Mahmoud Dicko, a highly influential Malian imam, on Friday backed out of attending the forum, protesting the government's perceived exclusiveness.

It has become "increasingly clannish, relegating some well-known actors to the backburner," Dicko's CMAS movement of followers stated.

Dicko, a Saudi-trained imam, was viewed as the figurehead of the wave of protests in 2020 against president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which culminated in his ouster in a military coup.

The announcement from his supporters follows a similar complaint on Friday from former Malian separatists, who stated that the government was excluding important actors from the planned talks.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States set February 2022 as a deadline for Mali to stage elections.

However, the government in Bamako recently told the bloc that it would miss that deadline, citing rampant insecurity in the nation of 19 million people.