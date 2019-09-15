Following News items were released by the AFP on Sunday till 6:31/L:8:29 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :TOP STORIES Saudi oil output halved after drone attacks Trump confirms death of Osama bin Laden's son New Italy gov allows rescued migrants to disembark African leaders laud Mugabe at Zimbabwe state funeral Potty theft: gang steals gold toilet from palace Saudi-oil-energy-Aramco,WRAP RIYADH Saudi Arabia says is ready to respond to drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels on two major oil facilities, which severely disrupted production as Washington blamed Tehran for the strike.

800 words moved by Anuj Chopra. Picture. Video. Graphic Also moved: Yemen-conflict-Saudi,CHRONO Also moved: Saudi-oil-energy-Aramco,FACTS US-conflict-Qaeda-BinLaden-politics,WRAP WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump confirms that Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

675 words moved by Brian Knowlton. File picture Europe-migrants-Italy,WRAP ROME Italy allows rescue ship Ocean Viking to disembark 82 migrants on Lampedusa, in a reversal of the hardline policy under the country's ex-interior minister Matteo Salvini.

600 words moved by Charles Onians Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,WRAP HARARE Zimbabwe gives former president Robert Mugabe a state funeral with African leaders paying tribute to a man they laud as a liberation hero but whose 37-year rule was defined by repression and economic turmoil.

750 words moved by Susan Njanji and Beatrice Debut. Picture. Video Also moved: Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,PROFILE Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,CHRONO Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,FACTS Britain-crime-art-Italy-offbeat,lead LONDON A gang of thieves has stolen an 18-carat gold toilet from Britain's Blenheim Palace, police say, causing flooding that damaged the world-famous stately home.

450 words moved by Alice Ritchie. File picture. File video -- AMERICAS -- US-economy-bank-rate-politics,ADVANCER WASHINGTON Facing a dauntingly uncertain economic horizon and ceaselessly pelted with insults and demands for stimulus from the US president, the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates cut in the coming week.

675 words 0130 GMT by Douglas Gillison Bolivia-lithium-environment-mining,FOCUS SALAR DE UYUNI, Bolivia Over 3,600 meters above sea level on the blinding white plain of the world's largest salt flat, landlocked Bolivia is dramatically ramping up production of lithium to cope with soaring global demand for the prized electric-battery metal.

550 words 0130 GMT by Ana Fernandez. Picture. Video Lifestyle-US-food-drink-alcohol,FOCUS NEW YORK Health-conscious American millennials have found their drink of choice: alcoholic carbonated water that is lower in calories and carbs than beer and wine.

700 words 0130 GMT by Peter Hutchinson. Picture US-banking-rate-loans,FOCUS NEW YORK President Donald Trump's attacks on the US Federal Reserve make financial markets cringe, but his demands for zero interest rates makes banks sweat.

675 words 0130 GMT by John Biers -- middle EAST / NORTH AFRICA -- Israel-vote,ADVANCER JERUSALEM Israel will hold its second election in five months as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu battles for political survival and the question of how religious the country should become emerges as a surprise issue.

850 words 0300 GMT by Mike Smith. Picture. Video Also moving: Israel-politics-Netanyahu,CHRONO Israel-vote-politics,FACTS Israel-politics,FACTS Tunisia-vote,WRAP TUNIS Rarely has the outcome of an election been so uncertain in Tunisia, the cradle and partial success story of the Arab Spring, as some seven million voters head to the polls to choose from a crowded field.

750 words 0300 GMT by Caroline Nelly Perrot. Picture. Video Libya-conflict-media,FOCUS TRIPOLI In a country splintered by conflict and propaganda wars, Libya's journalists are caught in the crossfire between battle fronts and partisan employers exposing them to risks on the ground.

700 words 0400 GMT by Nawas al-Darraji. Picture. Video Syria-conflict-Idlib-displaced,SCENE BIRAT ARMANAZ, Syria Inside a rusty, abandoned bus in northwestern Syria, Umm Joumaa washes a silver tray and glass teacups, light pouring into her makeshift kitchen through broken windows. The widow and her six children took shelter in the smashed-out vehicle after their Idlib home was hit by bombardment.

600 words 0400 GMT by Zein al-Rifai. Picture. Video -- EUROPE -- Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-Cameron,WRAP LONDON Former UK prime minister David Cameron launches an attack on current leader Boris Johnson, claiming he "didn't believe" in Brexit and only backed the Leave campaign to further his career.

500 words 0300 GMT by Alice Richie Also moved: Britain-EU-Brexit-politics,WRAP Germany-economy-automobile-environment-show-IAA-demonstration,FOCUS FRANKFURT Thousands of protesters, many on bicycles, gather in the German city of Frankfurt to protest outside the city's motor show, part of a new wave of environmental activism.

750 words moved by Yann Schreiber. Picture -- ASIA -- India-transport-automobile-economy,FOCUS NEW DELHI When India's finance minister claimed that a preference by millennials for ride-hailing apps was contributing to a painful slump in car sales, it sparked an online backlash from the furious generation.

650 words 0300 GMT by Glenda Kwek with Archana Thiyagarajan. Picture. Video -- ENTERTAINMENT -- Entertainment-US-television-internet,FOCUS NEW YORK How many hundreds of millions of Dollars would you pay for reruns of "Friends," the American version of "The Office" or "The Big Bang Theory"? If you are a streaming powerhouse, the answer is: quite a few.

900 words 0130 GMT by Thomas Urbain. File picture US-banking-rate-loans,FOCUS NEW YORK President Donald Trump's attacks on the US Federal Reserve make financial markets cringe, but his demands for zero interest rates makes banks sweat.

675 words 0130 GMT by John Biers -- SPORT -- fbl-ENG-Pr,WRAP LONDONManchester City succumb to a first Premier League defeat since January in stunning fashion to newly-promoted Norwich 3-2, as Liverpool open up a five-point lead at the top of the table by beating Newcastle 3-1.

750 words moved by Kieran Canning. Picture