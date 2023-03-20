UrduPoint.com

Following Tonight's Win Over Real Madrid, Barcelona Looks Close To Seal The LaLiga Championship Earlier

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Following tonight's win over Real Madrid, Barcelona looks close to seal the LaLiga championship earlier

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Following tonight's win over Real Madrid and widening the difference by 12 points, Barcelona looks close to sealing the LaLiga championship a bit earlier.

Barcelona won "El Clásico " 2 - 1 Sunday evening in the 26th round of the tournament.

With twelve matches only left before reaching the end of the LaLiga, Barcelona increased its point record to 68, topping the standing with a 12-point difference from Real Madrid, its nearest follower, which remained at 56 points.

Madrid's scored first by Barcelona's defender Ronald Araújo (own goal) in the 9th minute.

Barcelona's goals were scored by Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessié at the 45 and 90+2 minutes.

