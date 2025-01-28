Food commodities' quality, prices inspected

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking steps to extend relief to citizens by ensuring availability of edible items at affordable prices for the citizens.

As part of efforts, District food Controller(DFC) Aman Khan, along with his staff, on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and checked essential commodities at various shops.

The inspection was carried out under the directives of the provincial government, during which the prices and weights at 12 shops were checked.

The DFC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists prominently and asked them to sell commodities at the officially prescribed prices’ list.

He also instructed them to avoid malpractices such as overcharging and shortage etc.

Several shopkeepers were given warnings and instructed to make necessary improvements regarding prices and weights.