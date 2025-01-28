Open Menu

Food Commodities' Quality, Prices Inspected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Food commodities' quality, prices inspected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking steps to extend relief to citizens by ensuring availability of edible items at affordable prices for the citizens.

As part of efforts, District food Controller(DFC) Aman Khan, along with his staff, on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and checked essential commodities at various shops.

The inspection was carried out under the directives of the provincial government, during which the prices and weights at 12 shops were checked.

The DFC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists prominently and asked them to sell commodities at the officially prescribed prices’ list.

He also instructed them to avoid malpractices such as overcharging and shortage etc.

Several shopkeepers were given warnings and instructed to make necessary improvements regarding prices and weights.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

15 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

30 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

45 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

45 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous