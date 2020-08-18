Food giant COFCO general accountant under investigation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Luo Jiamang, general accountant of China's biggest food trader COFCO, has been put under investigation for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, an official statement said Tuesday.

The investigation into Luo, also a member of the leading Party members' group of the company, is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.