UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Giant COFCO General Accountant Under Investigation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Food giant COFCO general accountant under investigation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Luo Jiamang, general accountant of China's biggest food trader COFCO, has been put under investigation for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, an official statement said Tuesday.

The investigation into Luo, also a member of the leading Party members' group of the company, is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Related Topics

China Company

Recent Stories

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

46 minutes ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

2 hours ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.