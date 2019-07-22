UrduPoint.com
Food, Health Investors Meet PM Khan

Mon 22nd July 2019

Food, health investors meet PM Khan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A group of investors from the fields of food and health called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC on Sunday.

The investors included Aslam Khan, Mobashir Chaudhuri (from Texas), Dr. Basit Javed, Dr. Abid Sheikh and Dr. Mobashir Chaudhary.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Special Assistant on HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present during the meeting.

The investors expressed their interest in the food sector and improvement of health facilities in Pakistan.

They shared ideas on upscaling of medical facilities in Pakistan, especially medical coverage in rural areas and specialized fields. Ideas were also exchanged on how Pakistani origin physicians in the US could help give back to the communities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the proposed ideas and initiatives in the health sector and highlighted the government's efforts in creating a conducive environment for foreign investors in the wake of economic and business potential of Pakistan.

He appreciated the role of Pakistani origin physicians, and their commitment to Pakistan 's socioeconomic development. He assured the fullest facilitation in that regard.

