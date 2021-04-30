UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Pantries Spread In Philippines As Virus Restrictions Bite

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Food pantries spread in Philippines as virus restrictions bite

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Community-run stalls offering free food to the needy have multiplied across the Philippines, with many struggling to feed their families as coronavirus restrictions bite and government help falls short.

Street sweeper Juliet Reyes regularly picks up fruit and vegetables from a curbside food pantry in the capital Manila, where a recent lockdown to contain a surge in infections threw hundreds of thousands out of work.

"I'm very thankful. It's a big help for us who are most in need," said Reyes, 41, who supports a family of eight on her meagre daily wage of 200 pesos ($4).

"When I go home I will cook what I got today." Patricia Non ignited the nationwide movement this month after parking a bamboo cart stocked with rice, pasta, canned food and vegetables raided from her kitchen beside a busy street.

A handwritten cardboard sign urged passers-by to "Give what you can, take what you need".

Within hours the cart was empty and Non issued a plea on Facebook for donations, which went viral.

As contributions flooded in and a few recipients turned into thousands queueing every day -- many lining up as soon as the night-time curfew lifted at 5:00 am -- Non's trolley expanded into a distribution centre for other pantries.

"Many are in need and I have more than enough for myself at home," Non, 26, told AFP.

"It's not a solution to hunger and poverty. But it's a stop-gap measure." - Government help 'not enough' - Non's charitable act has inspired others -- including police, churches and the Philippine Coast Guard -- to start their own pantries across the archipelago.

Photos posted on social media show tables laden with donated food set up on streets, with people wearing masks and clutching reusable shopping bags waiting in line. Some pantries offer free pet food.

The scenes of community solidarity have fuelled criticism of the government's response to the poor after restrictions imposed to contain the virus devastated the economy and left millions hungry.

In the latest lockdown of Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, which began at the end of March, the national government offered a one-off payment of 1,000 pesos per person, or 4,000 pesos for a family.

So far, only about two-thirds of the aid meant for nearly 23 million people has been distributed.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque has praised the community pantries for showing "the best of the Filipino in the worst of times." But police have reportedly profiled volunteers and a spokesman for Duterte's anti-communist task force even accused the movement of being rebel sympathisers and doing the devil's work.

"I'm not saying they're doing nothing, but I really think it's not enough, especially since there's a budget for it," Non said of the government's efforts.

"The community pantry concept would not go wild if there's no need for it."

Related Topics

Police Poor Osama Bin Laden Budget Social Media Facebook Metro Reyes Manila Philippines March Family From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

7 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

7 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

10 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

10 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

9 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.