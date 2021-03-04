Food poisoning kills 6 in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Six people have died from food poisoning in Kyrgyzstan after dining at a cafe, the press service of the country's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, four victims went to the Aksy Territorial Hospital in Jalal-Abad Oblast in the southern part of the country for treatment for food poisoning.

Three of them have died despite rescue measures while the other one continued to receive treatment, whose symptoms are moderate and the person's condition is stable, the ministry said, adding that another three victims died from food poisoning at home.

The victims said that 19 people had salad and beshbarmak and drank alcohol diluted with water for lunch at a cafe on Tuesday.

At present, local health workers are checking the rest participants of the meal, and an epidemiological investigation into the poisoning is ongoing, the ministry said.