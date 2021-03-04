UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Poisoning Kills 6 In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Food poisoning kills 6 in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Six people have died from food poisoning in Kyrgyzstan after dining at a cafe, the press service of the country's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, four victims went to the Aksy Territorial Hospital in Jalal-Abad Oblast in the southern part of the country for treatment for food poisoning.

Three of them have died despite rescue measures while the other one continued to receive treatment, whose symptoms are moderate and the person's condition is stable, the ministry said, adding that another three victims died from food poisoning at home.

The victims said that 19 people had salad and beshbarmak and drank alcohol diluted with water for lunch at a cafe on Tuesday.

At present, local health workers are checking the rest participants of the meal, and an epidemiological investigation into the poisoning is ongoing, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Water Died Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

17 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

19 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

19 minutes ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

19 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.