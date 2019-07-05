UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Seeding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) few seconds Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Football: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying seeding

Cairo, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The seeding for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw to be made in Cairo on July 18 was announced Thursday: Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Cameroon (hosts), Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory Coast, Algeria Pot 2: Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya, Libya Pot 3: Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Tanzania Pot 4: Burundi, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Botswana, Comoros, Ethiopia and four preliminary-round winners Pot 5: Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Djibouti Did not enter: Eritrea, Somalia Stage 1: The eight pot 5 teams will be drawn into four pairings and the winners of the two-leg ties advance to stage 2 as part of pot 4Stage 2: There will be 12 groups comprised of one team from pots 1-4 and the section winners and runners-up qualify for the finals.

Hosts Cameroon are guaranteed a place so only one other team qualify from their group

Recent Stories

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

36 minutes ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

1 hour ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

31 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

31 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

31 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.