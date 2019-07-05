Football: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying seeding

(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The seeding for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw to be made in Cairo on July 18 was announced Thursday: Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Cameroon (hosts), Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory Coast, Algeria Pot 2: Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya, Libya Pot 3: Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Tanzania Pot 4: Burundi, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Botswana, Comoros, Ethiopia and four preliminary-round winners Pot 5: Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Djibouti Did not enter: Eritrea, Somalia Stage 1: The eight pot 5 teams will be drawn into four pairings and the winners of the two-leg ties advance to stage 2 as part of pot 4Stage 2: There will be 12 groups comprised of one team from pots 1-4 and the section winners and runners-up qualify for the finals.

Hosts Cameroon are guaranteed a place so only one other team qualify from their group