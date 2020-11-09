UrduPoint.com
Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Fixtures, Standings

Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, standings

Johannesburg, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 and 4 qualifying fixtures between November 11 and 17 and standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Matchday 3 Wednesday Conakry: Guinea v Chad; Nouakchott: Mauritanie v Burundi; Praia: Cape Verde v Rwanda; Nairobi: Kenya v Comoros; Thies: Senegal v Guinea-Bissau; Rades: Libya v Equatorial Guinea Note: Libya v Equatorial Guinea moved to Tunisia for security reasons Thursday Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso v Malawi; Kampala: Uganda v South Sudan; Cape Coast: Ghana v Sudan; Franceville: Gabon v Gambia; Douala: Cameroon v Mozambique; Algiers: Algeria v Zimbabwe; Lusaka: Zambia v Botswana; Brazzaville: Congo v eSwatini; Abidjan: Ivory Coast v Madagascar Friday Bamako: Mali v Namibia; Durban: South Africa v Sao Tome e Principe; Casablanca: Morocco v Central African Republic; Rades: Tunisia v Tanzania; Niamey: Niger v Ethiopia; Benin City: Nigeria v Sierra Leone Saturday Kinshasa: Democratic Republic of Congo v Angola; Cairo: Egypt v Togo; Porto-Novo: Benin v Lesotho Matchday 4 Sunday N'Djamena: Chad v Guinea; Bujumbura: Burundi v Mauritania; Moroni: Comoros v Kenya; Bissau: Guinea-Bissau v Senegal; Bata: Equatorial Guinea v Libya Monday Blantyre: Malawi v Burkina Faso; Nairobi: South Sudan v Uganda; Durban: Sao Tome e Principe v South Africa; Bakau: Gambia v Gabon; Maputo: Mozambique v Cameroon; Harare: Zimbabwe v Algeria; Francistown: Botswana v Zambia; Manzini: eSwatini v Congo Notes -- South Sudan v Uganda moved to Kenya because of national stadium renovations -- Sao Tome ceded home advantage to South Africa Tuesday Windhoek: Namibia v Mali; Khartoum: Sudan v Ghana; Luanda: Angola v DR Congo; Douala: Central African Republic v Morocco; Kigali: Rwanda v Cape Verde; Lome: Togo v Egypt; Dar es Salaam: Tanzania v Tunisia; Taomasina: Madagascar v Ivory Coast; Bahir Dar: Ethiopia v Niger; Freetown: Sierra Leone v Nigeria; Maseru: Lesotho v Benin Note: Central African Republic v Morocco moved to Cameroon for security reasons Standings Group A Guinea 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Mali 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Namibia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Chad 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Group B Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 B.

Faso 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Malawi 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 S. Sudan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group C Ghana 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 S. Africa 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Sudan 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 Sao Tome 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Group D Gambia 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 Gabon 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 DR Congo 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Angola 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Group E Morocco 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 Mauritania 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 C.A.R.

2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Burundi 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Group F Mozambique 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Cameroon 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 C. Verde 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Rwanda 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 Group G Comoros 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Kenya 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Egypt 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Togo 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group H Algeria 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Botswana 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Zambia 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 Group I Senegal 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 Congo 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 G.

Bissau 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 eSwatini 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 Group J Tunisia 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Libya 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 Tanzania 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 E. Guinea 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group K Madagascar 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 Ethiopia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 I.

Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Niger 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 Group L Nigeria 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 Benin 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Lesotho 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 S. Leone 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify except for Group F where tournament hosts Cameroon and the best placed of the other three teams reach finals scheduled for January-February 2022 Leading scorers3: Diedhiou (SEN), Khazri (TUN), Leal (STP), Osimhen (NGR)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

