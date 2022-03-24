UrduPoint.com

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :results of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round first leg qualifying matches on Wednesday: In Saint-Pierre, Mauritius Seychelles 0 Lesotho 0 In Alexandria, Egypt Djibouti 2 South Sudan 4 (Okello 54-pen, 75, Toha 68, Gama 89) In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Somalia 0 Eswatini 3 (Dlamini 24, Mamba 64, Gamedze 87) In Yaounde, Cameroon Chad 0 Gambia 1 (Trawally 89) Playing Thursday In Saint-Pierre Sao Tome e Principe v Mauritius (1200 GMT) -- Sao Tome conceded home advantage Second legs: March 27, 29 Botswana walkover, Eritrea withdrew Notes-- Seychelles, Djibouti, Somalia and Chad used neutral venues as they lack international-standard stadiums-- Aggregate winners qualify for group stage, beginning in June

More Stories From Miscellaneous

