Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :results of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round second leg qualifying matches on Sunday: In Saint-Pierre, Mauritius Mauritius 3 (Bru 26-pen, Collard 58, Nazira 86) Sao Tome e Principe 3 (Cardoso 27, 60, Leal 34) Sao Tome win 4-3 on aggregate In Kampala, Uganda South Sudan 1 (Chol 55) Djibouti 0 South Sudan win 5-2 on aggregate In Mbombela, South Africa Eswatini 2 (Ndzinisa 46, Mamba 57) Somalia 1 (Jama 90+1) Eswatini win 5-1 on aggregate In Soweto, South Africa Lesotho 3 (Makateng 5, 80, Sera 8) Seychelles 1 (Ernesta 30-pen) Lesotho win 3-1 on aggregate Playing Tuesday In Agadir, Morocco Gambia v Chad (1-0) 1800 GMT -- Botswana walkover, Eritrea withdrew Notes-- All teams except Mauritius forced to host matches in neutral countries because their stadiums do not meet international standards-- Aggregate winners qualify for group phase, beginning in June