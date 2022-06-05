Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results - collated

Johannesburg, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Saturday: Group C In Johannesburg, South Africa Namibia 1 (Shalulile 10) Burundi 1 (Bimenyimana 88) -- Cameroon bye, Kenya disqualified Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Burundi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Namibia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group F In Cotonou, Benin Niger 1 (Sosah 26) Tanzania 1 (Mwaigomole 1) In Algiers Algeria 2 (Mandi 28, Belaili 80) Uganda 0 Standings Algeria 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Tanzania 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Niger 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Uganda 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group G In Thies, Senegal Gambia 1 (Jallow 45+4) South Sudan 0 In Bamako Mali 4 (Camara 1, Toure 11, 40, Coulibaly 44) Congo Brazzaville 0 Standings Mali 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Gambia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 S.

Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Congo 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group I In Nouakchott Mauritania 3 (Kamara 27-pen, 30, Mahmoud 77) Sudan 0 In Kinshasa Democratic Republic of Congo 0 Gabon 1 (Shavy 23) Standings Mauritania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Gabon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 DR Congo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group L In Diamniadio, Senegal Senegal 3 (Mane 12-pen, 23, 60-pen) Benin 1 (Olaitan 88) Standings Senegal 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Rwanda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Mozambique 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Benin 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Notes-- Namibia, Niger and Gambia moved fixtures to neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums-- Group winners and runners-up qualify for 24-nation tournament in the Ivory Coast during June and July 2023