Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Wednesday: Matchday five Group A In Bissau Sao Tome e Principe 0 Guinea-Bissau 1 (Gano 55) Group D In Marrakech, Morocco Guinea 1 (Guirassy 26) Egypt 2 (Trezeguet 42, Mohamed 79) Group G In Ismailia, Egypt South Sudan 2 (Yuel 21, Chol 90+1) Gambia 3 (Angier 4-og, Jallow 62, Barry 90+6) Note: Sao Tome conceded home advantage and Guinea and South Sudan used neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums