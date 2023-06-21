Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Tuesday: Matchday five Group C In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Burundi 3 (Bigirimana 1, Bimenyimana 9, Shabani 19) Namibia 2 (Shalulile 41, Rudath 85) Group D In Maputo, Mozambique Ethiopia 0 Malawi 0 Group I In Agadir, Morocco Sudan 0 Mauritania 3 (El Abd 26, Houbeib 49, Tanjy 55) Note: Burundi and Ethiopia hosted matches at neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums.

Sudan moved match to Morocco because of civil war