Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations tables after matchday five qualifiers on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Gp E Ghana 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 Angola 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 C.A.R.

5 2 1 2 8 5 7 Madagascar 4 0 1 3 1 9 1 Gp H Zambia 5 4 0 1 11 5 12 - qualified Ivory Coast 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 - qualified Comoros 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 Lesotho 5 0 1 4 1 8 1 Gp J E.

Guinea 5 4 0 1 8 6 12 - qualified Tunisia 5 3 1 1 8 1 10 - qualified Botswana 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 Libya 5 1 0 4 1 7 3 Gp K South Africa 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 - qualified Morocco 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 - qualified Liberia 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 - Zimbabwe disqualified Gp L Senegal 4 4 0 0 10 2 12 - qualified Mozambique 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 Rwanda 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 Benin 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for finals except from Group H, where tournament hosts Ivory Coast automatically qualify along with the best placed of the other three teams

