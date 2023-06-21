Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations tables after matchday five qualifiers on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group C Namibia 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Burundi 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 - Kenya disqualified Group D Egypt 5 4 0 1 9 3 12 - qualified Guinea 5 3 0 2 7 5 9 - qualified Malawi 5 1 1 3 2 8 4 Ethiopia 5 1 1 3 5 7 4 Group I Mauritania 5 2 2 1 8 4 8 DR Congo 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 Gabon 5 2 1 2 2 3 7 Sudan 5 2 0 3 3 8 6 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for finals in the Ivory Coast from Jan 13 to Feb 11