Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Johannesburg, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations matchday six qualifying result on Wednesday: Group J In Benghazi, Libya Libya 1 (Taqtaq 80) Equatorial Guinea 1 (Ayeto 62) Playing Thursday In Rades, Tunisia Tunisia v Botswana (1900 GMT) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): E.

Guinea 6 4 1 1 9 7 13 - qualified Tunisia 5 3 1 1 8 1 10 - qualified Botswana 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 Libya 6 1 1 4 2 8 4 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for Jan 13-Feb 11 finals in the Ivory Coast