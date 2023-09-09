Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations results

Johannesburg, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations matchday six qualifying results on Friday: Group B In Marrakech, Morocco Burkina Faso 0 Eswatini 0 Playing Sunday In Lome Togo v Cape Verde (1600 GMT) Group D In Cairo Egypt 1 (Fathy 37) Ethiopia 0 Playing Saturday In Lilongwe Malawi v Guinea (1300 GMT) Group G In Bamako Mali 4 (Kone 10, Doumbia 29, 57, Dorgeles 82) South Sudan 0 Playing Sunday In Marrakech Gambia v Congo Brazzaville (1900 GMT) Note: Burkina Faso moved home fixture to Morocco because they do not have an international-standard stadium

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Brazzaville Cairo Mali Lilongwe Bamako Lome Ethiopia Burkina Faso Togo Sudan Congo Cape Verde Guinea Gambia Malawi Morocco Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

8 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

8 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

9 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

9 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

9 hours ago
Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

9 hours ago
 Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers tr ..

Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

9 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works ..

Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works in Sindh until polls date ann ..

9 hours ago
 Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

9 hours ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

9 hours ago
 Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to ..

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous