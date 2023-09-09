Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 08:20 AM
Johannesburg, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations matchday six qualifying results on Friday: Group B In Marrakech, Morocco Burkina Faso 0 Eswatini 0 Playing Sunday In Lome Togo v Cape Verde (1600 GMT) Group D In Cairo Egypt 1 (Fathy 37) Ethiopia 0 Playing Saturday In Lilongwe Malawi v Guinea (1300 GMT) Group G In Bamako Mali 4 (Kone 10, Doumbia 29, 57, Dorgeles 82) South Sudan 0 Playing Sunday In Marrakech Gambia v Congo Brazzaville (1900 GMT) Note: Burkina Faso moved home fixture to Morocco because they do not have an international-standard stadium