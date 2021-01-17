UrduPoint.com
Football: African Nations Championship Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: African Nations Championship results

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group A results at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde Saturday: Cameroon 1 (Banga 72) Zimbabwe 0 Mali 1 (Bagayoko 70) Burkina Faso 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Cameroon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Mali 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 B.

Faso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Fixtures (times GMT) Jan 20: Cameroon v Mali (1600), B.

Faso v Zimbabwe (1900) Jan 24: B. Faso v Cameroon, Mali v Zimbabwe (both 1900) Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

More Stories From Miscellaneous

