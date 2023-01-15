UrduPoint.com

Football: African Nations Championship Results

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Football: African Nations Championship results

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :African Nations Championship results in Algeria on Saturday: Group A In Algiers Ethiopia 0 Mozambique 0 Played Friday Algeria 1 (Mahious 57-pen) Libya 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Algeria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Mozambique 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Libya 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group B In Annaba Democratic Republic of Congo 0 Uganda 0 Senegal 1 (M.

Ndiaye 77) Ivory Coast 0 Standings Senegal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 DR Congo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Uganda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 I. Coast 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

