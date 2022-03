Football: African World Cup play-offs results - 1st update

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :African World Cup play-offs first leg results on Friday: In Douala, Cameroon Cameroon 0 Algeria 1 (Slimani 40) In Bamako Mali 0 Tunisia 1 (Sissoko 36-og) In Kinshasa Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Wissa 12) Morocco 1 (Tissoudali 76) Playing later (both kick-off times GMT) In Cairo Egypt v Senegal (1930) In Kumasi, Ghana Ghana v Nigeria (1930) Second legs: March 29 Note: Five aggregate winners qualify for World Cup in Qatar from Nov 21 to Dec 18