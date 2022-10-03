UrduPoint.com

Football Australia Condemns 'Hitler Salute' In Final Match

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Football Australia, the governing body of football in Australia, condemned the 'Hitler salute' made by fans in Saturday's Australia Cup 2022 final.

The body added in a statement that eight individuals were evicted during the match which saw Macarthur FC win 2-0 against Sydney United 58 at CommBank Stadium.

They will assess all footage and images available which are of concern to the Australian body and the football community, including the displaying of the "Hitler salute."The statement furthered condemned the booing by fans during Welcome to the Country, a formal ceremony performed as a land acknowledgement at many events held in Australia. Football Australia promised "strong and swift action" against the Nazi act.

