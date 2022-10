Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :CAF Champions League result on Thursday: Last 32, 2nd leg In Kinshasa AS V Club (COD) 0 Rail Club Kadiogo (BUR) 0 Aggregate: 0-0, V Club win 4-3 on penalties Note: V Club qualify for group stage from Feb 10; Kadiogo drop to CAF Confederation Cup and meet St Eloi Lupopo (COD) in a play-off on Nov 2 and 9