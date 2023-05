Football: CAF Champions League result

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League result on Friday: Semi-final, second leg In Cairo Al Ahly (EGY) 1 (El Shahat 22) Esperance (TUN) 0 Ahly won 4-0 on aggregate Playing Saturday In Pretoria Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR, holders) (1300 GMT) Sundowns, Wydad drawing 0-0 on aggregate after first leg FinalAhly v Sundowns or WydadFirst leg: June 4, second leg: June 11