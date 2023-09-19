Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Result

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Football: CAF Champions League result

Johannesburg, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League final qualifying round result on Monday: Last 32, 1st leg In Sousse, Tunisia Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) 0 ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 Second leg: Oct 1

