Football: CAF Champions League results

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League results on Saturday: Matchday four Group A In Luanda Petro Luanda (ANG) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR) 2 (Zola 59, Sambou 90+1) In Algiers JS Kabylie (ALG) 2 (Benzaid 63, Nait 86) V Club (COD) 1 (Tchakei 55) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Wydad 4 3 0 1 4 1 9 Kabylie 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 Petro 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 V Club 4 1 0 3 3 5 3 Group B In Pretoria Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 5 (Allende 3, Zwane 24, Mokoena 40, Shalulile 72, 88) Al Ahly (EGY) 2 (Sherif 13, Tau 61) Played Tuesday In Omdurman, Sudan Al Hilal (SUD) 2 (Abagna 41, Lilepo 83-pen) Coton Sport (CMR) 0 Standings Sundowns 4 3 1 0 11 5 10 - qualified Hilal 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 Ahly 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 Coton 4 0 0 4 2 10 0 - eliminated Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals