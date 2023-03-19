Football: CAF Champions League results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League results on Saturday: Matchday five Group A In Brazzaville, Congo V Club (COD) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR, holders) 0 In Algiers JS Kabylie (ALG) 1 (Mouaki 90) Petro Luanda (ANG) 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Kabylie 5 3 1 1 4 2 10 - qualified Wydad 5 3 1 1 4 1 10 - qualified Petro 5 1 1 3 2 5 4 V Club 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 Group B In Omdurman, Sudan Al Hilal (SUD) 1 (Abdelrahman 72) Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1 (Mudau 67) Played Friday In Garoua, Cameroon Coton Sport (CMR) 0 Al Ahly (EGY) 4 (Kahraba 23, 29, 51, Tau 54) Standings Sundowns 5 3 2 0 12 6 11 - qualified Hilal 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 Ahly 5 2 1 2 11 8 7 Coton 5 0 0 5 2 14 0 Group C In Kampala Vipers (UGA) 1 (Lawal 45+3) Raja Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Benjdida 18) In Dar es Salaam Simba (TAN) 7 (Chama 10, 36-pen, 70, Baleke 32, 65, Kanoute 54, 87) Horoya (GUI) 0 Standings Raja 5 4 1 0 14 2 13 - qualified Simba 5 3 0 2 9 4 9 - qualified Horoya 5 1 1 3 2 12 4 Vipers 5 0 2 3 1 8 2 Group D Played Friday In Benghazi, Libya Al Merrikh (SUD) 1 (Sergio 90-pen) Esperance (TUN) 1 (Ben Hammouda 23) In Algiers Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 2 (Draoui 75, Wamba 79) Zamalek (EGY) 0 Standings Esperance 5 3 1 1 6 4 10 - qualified Belouizdad 5 3 0 2 4 2 9 - qualified Merrikh 5 1 2 2 2 3 5 Zamalek 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 Matchday six, March 31-April 1 Notes-- V Club and Merrikh played at neutral venues because their stadiums in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan respectively do not meet international standards-- Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals