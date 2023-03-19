UrduPoint.com

Football: CAF Champions League Results

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Football: CAF Champions League results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League results on Saturday: Matchday five Group A In Brazzaville, Congo V Club (COD) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR, holders) 0 In Algiers JS Kabylie (ALG) 1 (Mouaki 90) Petro Luanda (ANG) 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Kabylie 5 3 1 1 4 2 10 - qualified Wydad 5 3 1 1 4 1 10 - qualified Petro 5 1 1 3 2 5 4 V Club 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 Group B In Omdurman, Sudan Al Hilal (SUD) 1 (Abdelrahman 72) Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1 (Mudau 67) Played Friday In Garoua, Cameroon Coton Sport (CMR) 0 Al Ahly (EGY) 4 (Kahraba 23, 29, 51, Tau 54) Standings Sundowns 5 3 2 0 12 6 11 - qualified Hilal 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 Ahly 5 2 1 2 11 8 7 Coton 5 0 0 5 2 14 0 Group C In Kampala Vipers (UGA) 1 (Lawal 45+3) Raja Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Benjdida 18) In Dar es Salaam Simba (TAN) 7 (Chama 10, 36-pen, 70, Baleke 32, 65, Kanoute 54, 87) Horoya (GUI) 0 Standings Raja 5 4 1 0 14 2 13 - qualified Simba 5 3 0 2 9 4 9 - qualified Horoya 5 1 1 3 2 12 4 Vipers 5 0 2 3 1 8 2 Group D Played Friday In Benghazi, Libya Al Merrikh (SUD) 1 (Sergio 90-pen) Esperance (TUN) 1 (Ben Hammouda 23) In Algiers Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 2 (Draoui 75, Wamba 79) Zamalek (EGY) 0 Standings Esperance 5 3 1 1 6 4 10 - qualified Belouizdad 5 3 0 2 4 2 9 - qualified Merrikh 5 1 2 2 2 3 5 Zamalek 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 Matchday six, March 31-April 1 Notes-- V Club and Merrikh played at neutral venues because their stadiums in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan respectively do not meet international standards-- Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Related Topics

Algiers Luanda Esperance Garoua Brazzaville Wamba Casablanca Omdurman Dar Es Salaam Kampala Sudan Congo Cameroon Libya Netherlands Antillean Guilder March

Recent Stories

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

9 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

9 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

9 hours ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

9 hours ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.