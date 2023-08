Football: CAF Champions League results

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League qualifying results on Friday: Preliminary rd, 2nd legs In Huye, Rwanda Al Merrikh (SUD) 0 AS Otoho (CGO) 0 Aggregate: 1-1, Merrikh win on away goals In Soweto, South Africa Orlando Pirates (RSA) 3 (Lepasa 25, 63, Maswanganyi 58) Djabal (COM) 0 Pirates win 4-0 on aggregate Played Thursday In Kigali, Rwanda Gaadiidka (SOM) 0 APR (RWA) 2 (Bemol 52, Muqisha 90) APR win 3-1 on aggregate Note: Winners qualify for round of 32 in Sept/Oct