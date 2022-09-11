Football: CAF Champions League Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Johannesburg, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :CAF Champions League results on Saturday: Preliminary rnd, 1st legs In Moroni Volcan (COM) 1 (Faralahy 15) La Passe (SEY) 0 In Huye, Rwanda APR (RWA) 1 (Mugunga 16) US Monastir (TUN) 0 In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Zalan Rumbek (SSD) 0 Young Africans (TAN) 4 (Mayele 48, 86, 90+1, Salum 59) In Cape Town Cape Town City (RSA) 2 (Goedeman 50, Van Heerden 58) AS Otoho (CGO) 0 In Lusaka Red Arrows (ZAM) 0 Primeiro Agosto (ANG) 1 (Salvador 5) In Lilongwe Nyasa Big Bullets (MAW) 0 Simba (TAN) 2 (Phiri 30, Bocco 84) In Zanzibar City KMKM (ZAN) 0 Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 2 (Ayed 42, Al Orfi 67) In Bloemfontein, South Africa Matlama (LES) 0 Coton Sport (CMR) 3 (Eno 40, Marou 64, Kokolo 71) In Franceville, Gabon Stade Mandji (GAB) 2 Plateau Utd (NGR) 2 In Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea Deportivo Mongomo (GEQ) 2 Djoliba (MLI) 0 In Niamey ASN Nigelec (NIG) 2 SOA Renaissante (GUI) 1 In Paynesville, Liberia Bo Rangers (SLE) 0 Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 0 In Brazzaville, Congo Olympic Real Bangui (CAF) 0 Vipers (UGA) 3 (Abdu 25, Yiga 55, Mubiru 87) Note: Zalan, Matlama, Rangers and Bangui played at neutral venues because South Sudan, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic do not have international-standard stadiums Playing Sunday Black Bulls (MOZ) v Petro Atletico (ANG), St George (ETH) v Al Hilal (SUD), Flambeau Centre (BDI) v Al Ittihad (LBA), CFFA (MAD) v Royal Leopard (ESW), Arta Solar 7 (DJI) v Al Merrikh (SUD), Rivers Utd (NGR) v Watanga (LBR), Coton Sport (BEN) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV), ASKO Kara (TOG) v Nouadhibou (MTN), Gaborone Utd (BOT) v V Club (COD), Casamance (SEN) v JS Kabylie (ALG) Monday Rail Kadiogo (BUR) v Asante Kotoko (GHA) Sept 18 Elect Sport (CHA) v Zamalek (EGY) 2nd legs: Sept 16-18