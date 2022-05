Football: CAF Champions League semi-finals fixtures

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :CAF Champions League semi-finals fixtures (all kick-off times GMT): First legs May 7 In Luanda Petro Luanda (ANG) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) (1300) In Cairo Al Ahly (EGY, holders) v Entente Setif (ALG) (1900) Second legs May 13 In Casablanca, Morocco Wydad v Petro (1900) May 14 In Algiers Setif v Ahly (1900) Notes -- Away goals count double should clubs finish level on aggregate after home and away matches-- If teams are still level after 180 minutes, having factored in any away goals, a penalty shootout will decide the winners-- Winners qualify for single-match final with the date and venue to be announced.