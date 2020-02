Football: CAF Confederation Cup draws

Johannesburg, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals draws made in Cairo on Wednesday: Quarter-finals Zanaco (ZAM) v Pyramids (EGY) Al Nasr (LBA) v Hassania Agadir (MAR) Al Masry (EGY) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR) Enyimba (NGR) v Horoya (GUI) First legs: Mar 1, second: Mar 8 Semi-finals Zanaco/Pyramids v Enyimba/Horoya Masry/Berkane v Nasr/Agadir First legs: May 3, second: May 10 Note: final will be played on May 24 at a neutral venue to be announced