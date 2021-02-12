Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :CAF Confederation Cup playoff, first leg fixtures this weekend (all kickoff times GMT): Playing Saturday Sfax, Tunisia: CS Sfaxien (TUN) v AS Kigali (RWA), 1400 Sunday Nairobi: Gor Mahia (KEN) v NAPSA stars (ZAM), 1200 Harare: Platinum (ZIM) v Jaraaf (SEN), 1300 Gaborone: Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) v Orlando Pirates (RSA), 1300 Kitwe, Zambia: Nkana (ZAM) v Tihad Casablanca (MAR), 1300 Manzini, eSwatini: Young Buffaloes (ESW) v Etoile Sahel (TUN), 1300 Libreville: Bouenguidi (GAB) v Salitas (BUR), 1430 Aba, Nigeria: Enyimba (NGR) v Rivers Utd (NGR), 1500 Accra: Asante Kotoko (GHA) v Entente Setif (ALG), 1500 Niamey: SONIDEP (NIG) v Coton Sport (CMR), 1500 Casablanca, Morocco: Raja Casablanca (MAR) v US Monastir (TUN), 1600 Bamako: Stade Malien (MLI) v JS Kabylie (ALG), 1600 Luanda: Primeiro Agosto (ANG) v Namungo (TAN), 1600 Abidjan: RC Abidjan (CIV) v Pyramids (EGY), 1600 Cairo: Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) v DC Motema Pembe (COD), 1700 Note: Match moved from Libya to Egypt for security reasons Second legs: Feb 21 Bye: Renaissance Berkane (MAR, holders)Note: Aggregate winners qualify for group stage