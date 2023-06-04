- Home
Football: CAF Confederation Cup Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM
Johannesburg, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :CAF Confederation Cup result on Saturday: Final, second leg In Algiers USM Alger (ALG) 0 Young Africans (TAN) 1 (Shabani 7-pen) Aggregate: 2-2, USM win on away goals
