Football: CAF Confederation Cup result

Johannesburg, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :CAF Confederation Cup result on Saturday: Final, second leg In Algiers USM Alger (ALG) 0 Young Africans (TAN) 1 (Shabani 7-pen) Aggregate: 2-2, USM win on away goals