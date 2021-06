Football: CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals fixtures

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals fixtures (all kickoff times GMT): First legs Sunday At Yaounde Coton Sport (CMR) v JS Kabylie (ALG) 1600 At Cairo Pyramids (EGY) v Raja Casablanca (MAR) 1900 Second legs June 27 At Tizi Ouzou, Algeria Kabylie v Coton 1900 At Casablanca, Morocco Raja v Pyramids 1900 Note: Aggregate winners qualify for final on July 10 in Cotonou, Benin