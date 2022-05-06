Football: CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals fixtures

UrduPoint.com

Johannesburg, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals fixtures (all kick-off times GMT): First legs May 8 In Lubumbashi, DR Congo TP Mazembe (COD) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR) (1300) In Benghazi, Libya Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v Orlando Pirates (RSA) (1600) Second legs May 15 In Soweto, South Africa Pirates v Ahly (1600) In Berkane, Morocco Berkane v Mazembe (2000) Notes -- Away goals count double should clubs finish level on aggregate after home and away matches-- If teams are still level after 180 minutes, having factored in any away goals, a penalty shootout will decide the winners-- Winners qualify for single-match final with the date and venue to be announced

