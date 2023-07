Football: CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations results

Johannesburg, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations result on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time): Final In Rabat Morocco 2 (Begraoui 37, Targhalline 105+2) Egypt, holders 1 (Saber 9) aet Played Friday Third place In Tangier Mali 0 Guinea 0 Mali win 4-3 on penalties Note: Morocco, Egypt and Mali qualify for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris; Guinea into play-off with Asian nation for additional place