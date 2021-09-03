Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Standings in the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Thursday's matches (p w d l pf pa pts): Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Honduras 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Salvador 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 United States 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Panama 1 0 1 0 0 0 1Costa Rica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1Jamaica 1 0 0 1 1 2 0