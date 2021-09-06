UrduPoint.com

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Table

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Standings in the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Sunday's matches (p w d l pf pa pts): Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Panama 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 Canada 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Honduras 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 United States 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 El Salvador 2 0 2 0 0 0 2Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 0 1 1Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

Related Topics

World Canada El Salvador Panama United States Mexico Honduras Sunday P

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

7 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

10 hours ago
 EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi ..

EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi until end of October

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.