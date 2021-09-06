Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Standings in the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Sunday's matches (p w d l pf pa pts): Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Panama 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 Canada 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Honduras 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 United States 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 El Salvador 2 0 2 0 0 0 2Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 0 1 1Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 5 0