UrduPoint.com

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Table

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Standings in 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn lost, goals for, against, points): United States 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 Mexico 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 Canada 4 1 3 0 6 3 6 Panama 4 1 2 1 4 2 5 El Salvador 4 1 2 1 1 3 5 Costa Rica 4 0 3 1 1 2 3Honduras 4 3 1 2 5 3Jamaica 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

Related Topics

World Canada El Salvador Panama United States Costa Rica Mexico

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2021

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th October 2021

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

8 hours ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

11 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

11 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.