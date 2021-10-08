Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Standings in 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn lost, goals for, against, points): United States 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 Mexico 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 Canada 4 1 3 0 6 3 6 Panama 4 1 2 1 4 2 5 El Salvador 4 1 2 1 1 3 5 Costa Rica 4 0 3 1 1 2 3Honduras 4 3 1 2 5 3Jamaica 4 0 1 3 2 8 1